Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.15-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.7-14.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.83 billion.Leidos also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.15-6.45 EPS.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $103.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.43. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $115.36.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

