Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has a total market cap of $93,551.66 and $495.00 worth of Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has traded up 41.6% against the dollar. One Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s official Twitter account is @LC4Foundation . The official website for Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur is www.lc4foundation.org

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Token Trading

