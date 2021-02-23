Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

LPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In related news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 408,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,111.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $230,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

