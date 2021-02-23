Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 19,933 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,933 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cedar Fair by 43.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,173 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cedar Fair by 173.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 502,575 shares during the period. Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth about $7,908,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $8,753,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $6,097,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

FUN stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.