Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,459 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 56.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period.

Shares of RA stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

