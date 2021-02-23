Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,337 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RMT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 26.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 260,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

In related news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 31,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $91,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMT opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $12.28.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.