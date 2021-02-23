Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 570,774 shares in the company, valued at $31,655,126.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John Desimone sold 72,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,868,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,673,545 shares of company stock worth $610,167,026. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

HLF stock opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.39. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

