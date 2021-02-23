Lake Street Capital Increases Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $95.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $68.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.67.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $86.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

