Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 334,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 72,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $243.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.45. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

