KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

ETR KWS opened at €71.10 ($83.65) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of €72.57 and a 200-day moving average of €68.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.60. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €39.15 ($46.06) and a 1-year high of €77.00 ($90.59).

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

