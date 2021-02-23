Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KTOS stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 762.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,342.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,548 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $242,996.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $912,830 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Noble Financial upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

