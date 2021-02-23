Kraken Robotics Inc. (PNG.V) (CVE:PNG) Director Karl Andrew Kenny Sells 400,000 Shares

Kraken Robotics Inc. (PNG.V) (CVE:PNG) Director Karl Andrew Kenny sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total value of C$380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,810,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,569,546.55.

Shares of CVE:PNG traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.78. 672,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,627. Kraken Robotics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.71 million and a PE ratio of -46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (PNG.V) (CVE:PNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (InSAS) for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; AquaPix miniature InSAS, an off the shelf configurable InSAS; and SeaVision, a subsea 3D laser imaging system.

