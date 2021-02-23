Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%.

Shares of NYSE KOS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645,410. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KOS. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 target price for the company. Renaissance Capital downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

