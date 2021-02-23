Kosmos Energy Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kosmos Energy in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Renaissance Capital lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

NYSE:KOS opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,156,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,426 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 160,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 85,977 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 525,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 201,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.