Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,450 The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,004,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 790,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 777,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 580.4% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 321,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAB stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

