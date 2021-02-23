Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 474,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,000.

NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

