Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 151.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of ABR stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.88. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.