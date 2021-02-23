Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $238,000 in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOSE shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

