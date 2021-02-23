Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,026 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 591,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

Shares of ATVI opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.85. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

