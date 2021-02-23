Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.09 and last traded at $61.56. Approximately 792,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 347,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.59.

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 229.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $435.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

