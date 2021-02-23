Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:KFY traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $63.06. The stock had a trading volume of 637,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,326. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.22 and a beta of 1.61. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

KFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

