Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Trading 6.1% Higher

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) shares traded up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.70. 173,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 250,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $846.82 million, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knoll (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

