Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Receives $68.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.43.

KL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KL. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 376.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $36.85 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

