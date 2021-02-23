Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KGC opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

