Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMMPF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $20.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of KMMPF stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

