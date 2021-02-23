Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYUF. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

KEYUF opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

