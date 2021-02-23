KeyCorp Weighs in on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

