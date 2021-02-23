KeyCorp Raises TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $230.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

TopBuild stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.45. 18,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,472. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $224.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.34. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in TopBuild by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after buying an additional 39,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

