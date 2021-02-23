Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives $143.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRYAY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

KRYAY stock opened at $125.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.80. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.