Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY)

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Ebro Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Ebro Foods alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EBRPY opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. Ebro Foods has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $25.45.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebro Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebro Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.