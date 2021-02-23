Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €78.00 Price Target for Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.29 ($77.99).

Shares of DAI opened at €66.80 ($78.59) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,303.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €60.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.27. Daimler AG has a 12-month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12-month high of €67.60 ($79.53).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

