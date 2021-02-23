Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €199.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €199.00 ($234.12) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €183.44 ($215.81).

VOW3 stock opened at €174.00 ($204.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Volkswagen AG has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €173.66 ($204.31). The company has a 50-day moving average of €157.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

