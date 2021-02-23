KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $32.23 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 172,737 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 177,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88. KBR has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

