KBC Group (KBCSY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KBC Group (OTCMKTS: KBCSY):

2/18/2021 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC's activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group's holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. "

2/15/2021 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/12/2021 – KBC Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/12/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/8/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/5/2021 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/31/2020 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/30/2020 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group NV has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $38.49.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

