Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Receives $17.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.88.
Several research firms have issued reports on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.
NASDAQ:KLDO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,716. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $351.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.02. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $20.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile
Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.