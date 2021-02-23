Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Receives $17.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:KLDO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,716. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $351.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.02. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,472,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

