Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $518.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KALA shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

