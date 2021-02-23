Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

JMIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.