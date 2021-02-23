Juggernaut Price Tops $0.51 (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Juggernaut token can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $5.31 million and $1.31 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 172% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $261.72 or 0.00487599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00069888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00086116 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00057912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $262.05 or 0.00488217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00072629 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00027290 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

