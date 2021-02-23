JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stake Lifted by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 137.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JQUA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.71. 189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,846. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $37.33.

