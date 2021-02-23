Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860,761 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Ajo LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ajo LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,326,000 after buying an additional 1,320,224 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,091,000 after buying an additional 1,160,773 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,725,000 after buying an additional 1,047,825 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after buying an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,620,000 after buying an additional 949,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

JNJ stock opened at $161.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $426.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

