John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $427.26 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.30-4.55 EPS.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded up $5.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $137.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.35.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on JBT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.40.

In related news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.