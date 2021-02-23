Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $14,102,000.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

ABCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.