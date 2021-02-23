Jennison Associates LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Ebix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,707,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,769,000 after acquiring an additional 197,768 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 248,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at $730,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $944.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.70. Ebix, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $64.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

