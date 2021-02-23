Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 64,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

