Jennison Associates LLC Invests $228,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Diageo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 139,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $165.51 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $170.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.67. The company has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.45%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

