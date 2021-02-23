Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,496 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 148.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 210.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Crocs by 69.4% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,312,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,600 shares of company stock worth $6,604,246. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $84.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

