Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) a €79.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €66.82 ($78.61).

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

HEI opened at €66.64 ($78.40) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is €64.43 and its 200-day moving average is €57.72. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1-year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 1-year high of €69.70 ($82.00).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.