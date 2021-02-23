Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.65-16.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.74.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.47. 690,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,635. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.14. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,762 shares of company stock worth $1,710,703. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

