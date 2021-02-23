Jarvis Securities plc (JIM.L) (LON:JIM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Jarvis Securities plc (JIM.L) (LON:JIM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:JIM opened at GBX 221.45 ($2.89) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Jarvis Securities plc has a 12-month low of GBX 88.42 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 212.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 417.52. The firm has a market cap of £97.02 million and a PE ratio of 19.64.

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

