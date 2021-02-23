Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Discovery by 25.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after buying an additional 95,570 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 29.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

